Khloe Kardashian Is Ignoring Tristan Thompson’s Lovey Comment on Her Latest Pic

Khloe Kardashian may be giving Tristan Thompson the cold shoulder — on social media, at least.

Since news broke of Thompson’s recent alleged cheating scandal, Kardashian has been suspiciously silent in response to Thompson’s social media declarations of love. The latest example: his comment on Kardashian’s most recent Instagram post remains unacknowledged (so far).

Kardashian posted a trio of photos on her IG feed and they did not escape Thompson’s attention — he commented with two heart emojis on the gorgeous photo of his daughter and her mother. But Kardashian has yet to respond.

Last week, Thompson wished Kardashian a happy Mother’s Day via Instagram stories, posting a sweet selfie that Kardashian took with their daughter. “Happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian, I love you,” he wrote, followed by heart and kiss-face emojis. Kardashian never responded to or acknowledged receipt of this message, either — at least publicly.

Kardashian has also recently shared Instagram stories in which she’s clearly no longer wearing her ring.

Earlier this month, Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired Kardashian and Thompson’s virtual appointment with a surrogacy therapist, and in the episode, Kardashian admitted to “second-guessing things.” But the couple eventually decided to move forward with having a second baby via a surrogate. That was filmed before the recent cheating rumors, however, and the episode aired as those rumors were catching fire.

In April 2021, Instagram influencer Sydney Chase claimed that she and Thompson had been romantically involved in 2020, while he was living with Kardashian — unbeknownst to Chase. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” she told the No Jumper podcast. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.”

It’s unclear whether the couple still plans to move forward with surrogacy — but if Kardashian’s social media activity is any clue, we’d say it doesn’t look promising.

