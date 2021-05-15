Paulina Porizkova & Aaron Sorkin’s Shocking Oscars Debut Was Only Their Second Date

Back in April, Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin made quite the statement on the Academy Awards red carpet as they made their love Hollywood-official. It was a pretty big statement about their relationship status and signaled that things were heating up in their new romance. So when Porizkova shared in an interview with The New York Times that the couple’s big Oscars moment was only their second date, we were speechless. Well, that’s one way to make sure you make the second date memorable! Like many of us, Porizkova agreed it was a pretty bold move — but it doesn’t seem like she regrets it one bit.

Porizkova explained to the outlet that she was hesitant to take their relationship public so soon, but ultimately ended up agreeing to go as Sorkin’s plus-one. “This is going to kind of take me off the market for a little bit,” Porizkova recalled telling Sorkin, to which she says he simply responded, “OK.” Clearly, Sorkin had no problem making sure the world knew he and Porizkova were an item.

Either way, the supermodel shared that she was still nervous about the big date and having all eyes on her and her very new beau. “You’re not there to have fun. You’re on display,” she told the Times. Luckily, it looked as though Porizkova was eventually able to put her fears aside and let go at the high-profile event as she flashed a smitten smile at Sorkin — whom she called a “great kisser” throughout the night.

In an IG post from Oscars night, Porizkova wrote: “The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night. 🥰 #oscars #oscars2021 #grateful #newbeginnings…Also, I figured it made me look sort of like a female Oscar – so in case Aaron didn’t win one- he could still take one home.😜.”

