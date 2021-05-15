Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Are Already Planning Their Next Vacation — But They Need Permission First

Now that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are both out of prison, they’re looking to put their days behind bars behind them — and they’re turning their attention to their next vacation plans. Just days after Giannulli exited prison, the former couple headed to the high-end Madison Club in La Quinta, California, for some serious relaxation time, and they’ve already got their sights on their next vacay location: Mexico. Unfortunately for them, it won’t be quite as easy to exert their privilege for this trip — because they’re still on probation due to their involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Yep, Loughlin and Giannulli aren’t able to buy their plane tickets just yet because before they plan any further, they’ll need a federal judge’s permission.

According to court documents obtained by People, the couple is requesting permission to travel to San Jose Del Cabo for a 5-day trip in June “to spend time with [their] family.” Giannulli and Loughlin argue that since they have been abiding by the conditions of their supervised releases from prison, the court should grant them permission for their desired vacation. While the family has undeniably had a tumultuous last few months, using their white privilege to get what they want isn’t the best look, and it’s what got them here in the first place.

“Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer,” read Loughlin’s request, as reported by Page Six. While Loughlin and Giannulli have both paid their required fines, Giannulli hasn’t yet completed his community service hours.

Frankly, it’s hard not to see this request as the couple seeking a reward for simply complying with their supervised release — which is a requirement. In addition to their early release from prison, their wealth, status, and privilege have been on full display since day one and we can’t imagine this will help them win back any support in their post-prison life.

