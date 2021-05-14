Bill & Melinda Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Gates Is Staying Close by Her Dad As Divorce Details Emerge

Finding Bill Gates is like a game of “Where’s Waldo?” these days because he’s keeping a lower profile than usual amid his divorce from wife of 27 years, Melinda Gates. We know he’s been holed up in his Indian Wells, California resort home as the press continues to scrutinize his association with Jeffrey Epstein, but he’s also been spotted hanging out with his oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, 25.

He popped up in her Instagram Story on Thursday to celebrate Jennifer finishing her second year in medical school in a pretty casual dad outfit. Bill was wearing khaki shorts paired with a blue polo shirt and black socks and sneakers. (We love that he pulled his socks all the way up.) Jennifer sported the perfect spring outfit with white jeans, sandals and a green floral top — and of course, her dog, Earl, photobombed the picture as every good family pet should. “Nothing better than quality time with family members,” she wrote on the image.

Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates Jennifer K. Gates/Instagram.

As the oldest in the family, which includes brother Rory, 21, and sister Phoebe, 18, Jennifer has been the most vocal about her parents’ very public — and very painful — end of their marriage. “By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating,” she wrote on her Instagram Story when the news was announced earlier this month. “It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so.”

The family gathering didn’t include Melinda, but the Gates kids all gathered to honor their mom on Mother’s Day last week. The early days of divorce are fraught with a lot of tender emotions, but Jennifer is trying to lead by example for her younger siblings and bridge the gap between their parents. It’s not an easy situation to be in, but she’s doing her best to keep her parents close to her — but away from each other.

