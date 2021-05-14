Meghan Markle’s Relentless Bullying Over Her Last Baby Shower Likely Played a Role in Canceling This One

Meghan Markle is keeping things a little more low-key when it comes to her second pregnancy. While the story of her decision not to have a baby shower this time around is reportedly about focusing her and Prince Harry’s resources on “humanitarian issues,” per US Weekly, we also think she’s taking a step back to avoid any criticism after her first baby shower caused chaos in the U.K. media.

Remember this quote from Queen Elizabeth’s former spokesperson Dickie Arbiter? “Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing. We don’t do it here in the U.K.,” Arbiter told US Weekly in 2019. “It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.” It was Amal Clooney, who paid for the private plane expenses to get Meghan to New York City to celebrate with friends Serena Williams and Gayle King — it didn’t come out of any taxpayer funds. And while baby showers are culturally an American tradition, it’s a wonderful way to honor the mother and a wonderful life milestone. Who can get cranky about that?

This time around, Meghan and Prince Harry are just skipping it altogether. A source shared why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex felt like a party was unnecessary given that there is “too much strife in the world”. “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” the insider shared to US Weekly. “She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

They both know they are leading a very privileged life in challenging times and the optics of a lavish baby shower might look tone-deaf. The couple also may have felt, in the wake of Prince Philip’s recent passing, that a big event was out of the question. A small, private celebration with a few family members and friends might have been appropriate, but it looks like they want to avoid any scrutiny. Meghan possibly believed it would feed the U.K. press more ammunition to continue their bullying ways — and no expecting mother deserves that type of stress.

The couple also understands that they have a lot to cheer about after a tumultuous year of a pandemic, royal feud and finding a place to call home. They know that a missed baby shower won’t eclipse the happiness they feel when they meet their baby girl.

