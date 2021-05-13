John Mulaney Is Rumored to Be Dating Olivia Munn Just Days After News Of His Divorce

Earlier this week as the long-lost Bennifer bloomed, another long-cherished relationship met its end: John Mulaney’s now-estranged wife of nearly seven years Anna Marie Tendler confirmed that the couple was getting a divorce following the comedian’s 60-day rehab program this winter. While Mulaney himself has yet to comment on the situation even amid his re-entry into public life with a new comedy show, a source has quickly come forward to reveal that his dating life has come to an exciting new chapter: seeing actress Olivia Munn.

According to a People source close to Mulaney, the relationship with Munn is very new — and so we shouldn’t speculate that it has anything to do with his split from Tendler.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” the source said. “They met at church in Los Angeles.”

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️ — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

Another source confirmed to Us Weekly that Munn and Mulaney are now an item, noting that Munn sang the comedian’s praises to HuffPost Live back in 2015.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ‘Oh, my gosh, do you and your fiancée want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?’” Munn recalled at the time. “At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, you having fun?’ I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Tendler gave the following statement about her split with Mulaney this week, confirming Page Six‘s report that Mulaney had been the one to file three months ago: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

