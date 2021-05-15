To say the last year has been tough would be a massive understatement. The threat of COVID-19 forced us to adjust to a new sense of normal and separated many of us from our loved ones for an extended amount of time. Kelly Rowland’s experience was no different: the singer spent the last half of 2020 awaiting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon before she gave birth in February. While her family wasn’t able to be physically present for baby Noah Jon’s arrival, Rowland made the best of the difficult situation and made sure her family was still able to witness the miracle of life via Zoom. Yep, you read that right, Kelly Rowland gave birth over Zoom — and in a new exclusive interview with SheKnows, she told us exactly how it all went down.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 23 years since Destiny’s Child released its debut album. Fast forward to 2021, and Rowland has become a mom of two, an established solo singer who just released her EP “K,” and is still showing off her impeccable dance skills. (Seriously if you haven’t seen this video of her rocking her stuff with a full baby belly you’re missing out). While the days of the infamous girl group are long gone, the friendship that Rowland, Beyoncé, and Michelle Williams created is sure to last forever. And now that two of them have a brood of little ones, they’ve bonded even more. We asked Rowland whether Williams or Beyoncé would be the better babysitter and her response was too sweet.

