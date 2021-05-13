Prince Harry’s Supermarket Date Story Shows Meghan Markle Was Asserting Herself From Day One

Prince Harry is showing the world why he and wife Meghan Markle’s marriage works. His meet-cute story on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast about the two of them secretly rendezvousing at a supermarket in London in the early days of their relationship gave us all a greater insight into their dynamic.

While “pretending that we didn’t know each other,” Harry revealed that there was some serious flirtation going on about the most mundane of household items: parchment paper. “We’re texting each other from the other side of the aisle,” Harry said. “There are people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up and saying ‘hi’ and whatever.”

Even though they were a few feet away from each other, no one knew the love affair that was blossoming in the baking aisle with one of the royal family members. And Harry was so smitten he wanted to make sure he was putting the right item in his cart. “I texted her saying, ‘Is this the right one?’ She goes, ‘No, you want parchment paper,’” he recalled to Shepard. “I’m like, ‘OK, where’s the parchment paper?’”

It’s always nerve-racking when you’re in a new relationship, but the added pressure of dating someone from the royal family makes it even harder. But Meghan showed confidence in knowing what she wanted (yes, even if it was parchment paper) while Harry knew there was something special about her and made sure he was getting the right type of parchment paper. It may sound silly, but it’s these little moments that give you a slice of why these two fit together.

And for all of the U.K. headlines that shout about the mistake Prince Harry made in leaving his role as a senior royal, he isn’t looking back on any decision with regret — and he’s happily telling us their relationship was cemented over baking supplies.

“Living here now, I can actually, like, lift my head, and actually, I feel different,” he shared. “My shoulders have dropped, so [have] hers. And I can walk around feeling a little bit more free.”

