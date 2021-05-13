Janet Jackson’s Brothers Marlon & Jackie Have Her Back in This Rare Show of Unity From the Jackson Family

Janet Jackson’s older brothers Tito, Marlon and Jackie have done something extraordinary to help squash a public debate that has lasted for 17 years. They’ve accepted the apology of Justin Timberlake for his role (and the aftermath) in the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show. The Jacksons rarely make public statements on behalf of each other, so this was an uncommon demonstration of unity from the family on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that Timberlake’s actions “kind of hurt Janet in the past,” according to Jackie, per Page Six, but he was appreciative of the fact that the former NSYNC member came out with a more meaningful apology in February. “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

“You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that,” Marlon said. The family is ready to “move forward” because there was so much “negativity” surrounding the event for close to two decades. “But, as they say in the old days, as long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you’re still in the public’s eye,” he continued.

It was so sweet to see the three brothers being protective of their baby sister because their childhood was anything but easy. They all grew up in the spotlight and under such scrutiny that they haven’t always been so close as a family. That dynamic seems to have shifted after they had to come together in the wake of brother Michael’s unexpected passing in 2009. The family was concerned about raising his three children, sons Prince and Bigi, and daughter Paris, plus they had to control the swarm of media surrounding them. It’s also possible that the death of their abusive father, Joseph, in 2018 also ended the divisive dynamic in the family.

Janet hasn’t directly addressed the recent Timberlake apology, but she did thank her fans the day after he posted his mea culpa. “I was at home just the other day, by myself, and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with, all that he has given me,” she said in an emotional response. That’s Janet’s subtle way of forgiving the “Cry Me a River” singer, and it’s a reminder that she’s ready to move on.

