Watch Kourtney Kardashian Wield a Tattoo Gun & Gives Travis Barker Some Intimate New Ink

Kourtney Kardashian is picking up some very valuable skills while dating Travis Barker. If you’re going to be with someone with a lot of ink, it’s helpful to have a side gig as a tattoo artist. OK, Kourtney may not be a total pro yet, but she definitely showed she has promise when she picked up the tattoo gun and added some art to her boyfriend’s forearm. Travis had already made her a permanent fixture on his body by having her name tattooed above his left nipple last month, but this is taking their relationship to a whole new level.

If there’s any question if these two are in love — like truly, madly, deeply — the “I love you” ink should be your answer. The duo is so intimately entwined in each other’s lives right now, their love bubble is impenetrable. Kourtney shared photos and a video of her sketching out the artwork and then picking up the gun to add her permanent statement to the Blink-182 drummer. “I tattoo,” she captioned the Instagram carousel. Travis was quick to respond in the comments, “🖤 Woman of many talents.”

We would have been a bit nervous to have our significant other try and tattoo our arm, but Travis looked calm and cool — there is major trust between them. And we have to say we’ve never seen Kourtney act like this ever with someone she’s dated. She’s always too busy with her raising her three kids from her relationship with Scott Disick, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, to ever get wrapped up in her boyfriend’s life, but Travis is a game-changer for her.

Whether he came along at the right time or he’s just the perfect fit for her personality, we totally believe the rumors that an engagement and walk down the aisle are a strong possibility. “They’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis.”

After all that Scott put her through over the years, we approve of this love match — especially now that it’s sealed in ink.

