Angelina Jolie’s Dating Dealbreakers Should Be Obvious to Anyone Watching Her Split From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has been focusing on being a single mom over the last few years, and it’s just now that she is putting herself on the front burner — and that means considering her dating life again. Guys shouldn’t line up too quickly, though, because this Oscar winner has a list of dealbreakers that she’s making a priority this time around.

Related story All the Celebrity Splits & Divorces We Never Saw Coming

Understandably, she’s a bit shy to test the dating waters amid a contentious divorce from Brad Pitt and she admitted in a recent E! News interview that she has “a very long list [of ‘nos’]” after dealing with her ex-husband’s issues with alcohol and the domestic violence allegations that fractured the family for good. In her next relationship, Jolie will need someone who understands that her six kids, sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12, are part of her “team.” Their close bond has been even more evident over the last few years — they’ve stuck together and by their mom’s side.

“I have six very capable children,” the Those Who Wish Me Dead star said. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly, I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

It won’t be easy for a new man to fit into the family, he’s going to have to pass a series of tests — not just from Jolie, but from her six kids. A new suitor shouldn’t worry too much because she promises that her children are “cool people.” If you’re wondering if there is already a new man in her life, she’s hinting that her dating life is currently wide open. “I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she told the entertainment site.

We don’t doubt that men are probably tripping over themselves to date her — just keep in mind her list of dating dealbreakers.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

