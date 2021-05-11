Alex Rodriguez’s Reported Reaction to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Doesn’t Bode Well For These Exes

While the world was taking in the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially Bennifer again, there was one person who was likely sitting at home eating a pint of ice cream: Alex Rodriguez. The news that his former fiancée, one he split with less than a month ago, has moved on (and we mean, really moved on) without him, can’t have been easy for Rodriguez to accept — but from new reports, we hear his reaction was even more fraught with misunderstanding than we could have expected.

It was only a few short weeks ago that the former baseball star was trying to woo Lopez back while they dined at their first-date restaurant at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles. But it sounds like Rodriguez wasn’t reading the room at all. According to an E! News source, he was “trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.” If a woman isn’t giving you more than a one-word answer, A-Rod, it’s a clear sign she’s not interested in what you have to say.

The insider revealed that Rodriguez is “upset” by the turn of events and he’s realizing that pop star is “not interested in rekindling anything” with him. What makes this breakup even worse is that the Bennifer headlines are everywhere on social media, so it’s going to be hard to avoid the news about his ex.

It may also be a struggle bus to continue their financial deals together given the range of emotions between the two of them. It’s going to be a challenge to avoid any animosity, so their business managers will likely handle things moving forward. What’s also sad is the loss of the tight family bond they formed with each other’s children from their prior marriages — it’s hard to let go of these very personal aspects in a split.

But with Lopez moving on so quickly and giving her ex the cold shoulder, it makes us curious about those Madison LeCroy cheating allegations. Rodriguez’s rumored DMs with the Southern Charm star probably didn’t make Lopez feel very good — and given what we’re hearing about her post-breakup treatment of Rodriguez, we’re more curious than ever how much truth there was to those stories after all.

