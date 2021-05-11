Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Been Back in Each Other’s Lives Way Longer Than We Knew

It’s hard to believe an elite athlete like Alex Rodriguez wouldn’t know that someone was sneaking a play by him, but it looks like that’s what happened when Ben Affleck swooped in on Jennifer Lopez when the baseball player wasn’t looking. The Oscar winner reportedly started communicating with the actress while she was in the Dominican Republic shooting Shotgun Wedding in early February, according to TMZ.

Affleck wasn’t forwarding his favorite cat memes via email to her, he was writing messages that took on a more “loving and longing” tone, per the website’s source. And the timing of his electronic love letters fits in just a few days after Rodriguez’s cheating allegations with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy first surfaced at the end of January. Affleck saw an opening and went in for the kill.

If we put the pieces together, Lopez was also curiously quiet about the scandal brewing around her. She was likely too busy in her email love bubble with Affleck while her fiancé was trying to clean up the mess around him. Their secret affair supposedly continued through early April while she was out of the country filming, and now, his super complimentary quote in her InStyle feature makes a whole lot of sense. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he told InStyle.com. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”

The friendly relationship the Gigli duo maintained, even in the years they weren’t dating, came in very handy when Lopez’s husband-to-be slipped up publicly. Affleck was in it to win it while Rodriguez never stood a chance.

