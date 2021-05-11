Does Matt Damon’s Reaction to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Confirm Those Old Jennifer Garner Rumors?

We don’t know about you, but ever since we heard that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off on a dreamy week-long vacation to Montana, it’s pretty much all we’ve been able to think about. We can’t help it, we’ve got nothing but Bennifer on the brain! And it seems like we’re not the only ones who have some thoughts on the early aughts couple reuniting. Affleck’s friend, Matt Damon, put his own two cents in on Lopez and Affleck possibly rekindling their romance and his reaction is pretty much exactly how most of us feel — though, given Damon’s lifelong friendship with Affleck throughout his 13-year marriage to Jennifer Garner, we can’t help but wonder why it’s this Jennifer he’s rooting for Affleck to reunite with.
When asked by the Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb what his thoughts were on J.Lo and ex-fiancé Affleck’s relationship, Damon responded: “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”
While Damon didn’t spill any insider tea he might have on the possible couple’s relationship — and in fact, claimed this was the first time he had heard the news — he did end up giving his blessing to Affleck and Lopez. “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome,” Damon said. Celebrities, they’re just like us!
According to OK! sources all the way back in 2015, Damon may truly never have been a huge fan of Affleck’s longtime wife Garner, with sources at the time claiming he was hopeful the exes wouldn’t reunite after their initial separation. But Damon is likely just happy to hear that his best bud is finding some romantic luck after his split from Ana de Armas — not holding a long grudge against Garner.
