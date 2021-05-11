Does Matt Damon’s Reaction to Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Confirm Those Old Jennifer Garner Rumors?

We don’t know about you, but ever since we heard that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck jetted off on a dreamy week-long vacation to Montana, it’s pretty much all we’ve been able to think about. We can’t help it, we’ve got nothing but Bennifer on the brain! And it seems like we’re not the only ones who have some thoughts on the early aughts couple reuniting. Affleck’s friend, Matt Damon, put his own two cents in on Lopez and Affleck possibly rekindling their romance and his reaction is pretty much exactly how most of us feel — though, given Damon’s lifelong friendship with Affleck throughout his 13-year marriage to Jennifer Garner, we can’t help but wonder why it’s this Jennifer he’s rooting for Affleck to reunite with.

When asked by the Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb what his thoughts were on J.Lo and ex-fiancé Affleck’s relationship, Damon responded: “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”