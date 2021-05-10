John Travolta’s First Mother’s Day Since Kelly Preston’s Death Included a Tribute to Their Late Son Jett

The Travolta family has experienced a lot of tragic loss, too much if you ask us. First, John Travolta and Kelly Preston lost their firstborn son, Jett Travolta, due to a seizure back in 2009. And last year, Preston herself passed after a long battle with breast cancer. We can only imagine how difficult it must have been to lose not one, but two, close family members. This past weekend, Travolta made sure to pay tribute to his late wife on Mother’s Day and shared a couple of photos on social media, one of which included his late son, Jett.

Travolta shared two photos to Instagram, the second being a nod to their late son Jett. He wrote, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.” Preston and Travolta had three children together: sons Jett and Benjamin Travolta, and daughter Ella Travolta. These pictures highlight just how much love appeared to be at the center of their family, and what a warm and caring mom Preston must have been to her kids.

We also couldn’t help but notice just how much Travolta’s post mirrored Preston’s final Instagram before she passed away. She shared a photo on Father’s Day last year to celebrate Travolta and also included a photo of Jett in her tribute.

Our hearts go out to Travolta and his children, as they heal from the loss of their wife and mother. We hope they are all leaning on one another for support during this difficult time.

