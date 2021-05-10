Kim Kardashian’s Mother’s Day Post to Kris Jenner Hints She May Be More Open to Drinking These Days

Kim Kardashian has never been big on boozing it up — not since her days as Paris Hilton’s hard-partying assistant, anyway. While younger sister Khloé Kardashian infamously got a DUI early on in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and mom Kris Jenner has a documented love of a stiff cocktail or a nice glass of wine, Kim’s moments seen drinking have been few and far between. Her recent Mother’s Day post for Kris, however, suggests that Kim may be more open to drinking these days than we realized as she sympathizes with her mom reaching for vodka while dealing with raising six kids. Raising four kids of her own while going through a divorce from estranged husband Kanye West and continuing her law studies can’t be easy — and we wouldn’t blame Kim at all if alcohol got a little more tempting after this year-plus in lockdown than it had seemed before.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom!!!!” Kim wrote to momager Kris on Sunday. “There is no one on this planet that knows me the way you or as long as you have! Thank you so much for giving us the best party planning skills, cooking skills and most importantly teaching us how to organize and run a house hold! Thank you for waking us up through the intercom every day at 6:55am even on the weekends to just be up for no reason! LOL.”

“Seriously though you manage to raise 6 kids and make it look so easy,” she continued. “I now understand why vodka has been such a constant in your life. I respect it tho! LOL I love u mom!!! More than you will ever know!”

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim is most recently known to have indulged on her controversial 40th birthday trip that involved flying out a group of 25 family and friends to a private island at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there, she posted videos of herself enjoying getting tipsy and sipping cocktails with the rest of the group. So, maybe she has come around to Kris Jenner’s fondness for a drink after all these years?

If nothing else, Kim has learned to respect just how tough of a job Kris had raising her big family, and thanking your mama for that hard work is exactly what the holiday should be about.

