Halle Berry Is Beaming Over a Giant Baby Bump in This Rare Photo of Her Late-in-Life Pregnancy

There is no denying that Halle Berry is a gorgeous mother. Rocking everything from a sexy leopard print bodysuit to a gold trenchcoat in recent photo shoots, she’s proof that age is just a number and that you shouldn’t feel pressured to meet certain milestones by a specific age. Berry herself famously gave birth to her two children, daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez, later in life at ages 41 and 47. She recently shared a throwback picture from one of her pregnancies for Mother’s Day, and the insight she shared about her experience alongside this rare photo of her baby bump was truly beautiful.

Berry held up an old photograph from when she was pregnant and wrote, “I’ll never get over the wondrous miracle of growing a life inside my body as I’ve never felt more myself than when I was carrying my two children. Motherhood is a real privilege. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers of the world! 💞“

Pregnancy is different for everyone, but hearing that Berry had a good experience is music to our ears. We love how Berry made a Mother’s day post for herself and all moms, sharing the importance of being a wonderful mom to her children. And we’re so glad to hear that, despite all the paparazzi buzz around Berry becoming a mom in her 40s, she was still able to cherish the experience of carrying her kids.

Happy Mother’s Day, Berry — and all the mothers of the world too.

