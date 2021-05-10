Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were a couple we never thought would get a divorce, but in 2015 they shocked the world with the news of their initial separation. Three years later, they were divorced. It seems that both have since moved on as Affleck has dated Ana de Armas (and was recently linked to ex Jennifer Lopez), and Garner is reportedly back together with longtime ex John Miller. It also seems, however, that there is still a lot of love in Affleck’s heart for Garner. We love to see exes who share a respect for their past partners and that’s exactly what Affleck did this weekend in a beautiful tribute post to Garner for Mother’s Day — one that included a handful of family photos with their three kids we’ve never seen before.

Affleck and Garner share daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel. The dad of 3 took to Instagram to share some throwback pictures of Garner and their kids, along with a sweet video, on Mother’s Day, writing: “So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad.”

Can we take a second to appreciate the adorable video of Garner he posted? There is no doubt that she seriously loves her children — and Affleck sure seems sentimental for the days when they were co-parenting just a little more closely. You’ll also notice that, although he did share rare photos of their kids, their faces were either blurred out or turned away from the camera, a practice he and Garner have long adopted since their kids had such traumatic experiences with paparazzi early on. This way, Affleck gets to celebrate his family and be respectful of the limits they’ve set at the same time.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner just might be our new co-parenting role models — but of course, we’d always be open for them to be something more too.

