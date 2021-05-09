Christina Haack & Heather Rae Young Prove There Doesn’t Have to Be Drama on Mother’s Day By Showing a United Front

Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young shared Mother’s Day this year by honoring each other in the sweetest way possible. Haack, who is mother to daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Young, who is marrying El Moussa later this year, sent each other flowers on this special day.

Related story Jana Kramer Says Kids Are Her 'Forever Light' as She Grieves Divorce

The HGTV star shared the white floral bouquet with green accents and the adorable card that came with the delivery in her Instagram Story. The card reads, “Mom, Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever! We love you so much! Love, Tay and Bray.” Haack made sure to thank Young by tagging her in the photo. She also thought of her kids’ future stepmom by sending a similar gift to the real estate agent.

Christina Haack/Instagram

The colorful pink and red arrangement was a thoughtful present and a sign that both women are in this together — don’t look for any salacious stories to come out of their co-parenting arrangement. Haack signed the card and added the children’s names as well. Young recently revealed to US Weekly she knows the kids “respect me as their bonus mom,” but “it took a minute to get to the good place they’re in now.”

Christina Haack/Instagram

Like any stepparent walking into a new situation, the Selling Sunset star had to find a groove with Taylor and Brayden, who “already had a routine.” She explained that she had to find a balance of not being “too strict” yet still “setting those boundaries and rules.” It’s a tricky balance because she also has to respect the parental style laid out by Haack and El Moussa.

But it looks like the trio is succeeding and the kids are thriving in their blended family, which makes for a happy Mother’s Day for both Haack and Young.

Before you go, click here to see family feuds we can’t believe played out in public.

