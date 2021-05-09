Meghan Markle’s Deeply Personal Message in Archewell Mother’s Day Donation Recalls Her First Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped up again for a special Mother’s Day donation on behalf of their Archewell Foundation. While their natural inclination toward charity isn’t a surprise, it’s the deeply personal message that Meghan wrote to the beneficiary, Harvest Home, that caught our eye.

Harvest Home, whose mission is to transform the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children, posted on their Instagram page that Archewell, and Procter & Gamble, had donated “diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are celebrated all throughout the year.” They also added the Duchess of Sussex’s “inspiring words” that speak to expecting moms, but it also subtly recalls her first pregnancy in dealing with moments of isolation and struggles with mental health. (See the Instagram post here.)

“Thank you for all you do for the women and mothers who are turned away elsewhere, at no fault of their own,” she wrote to the charity. “When we consider how vulnerable any mother feels during the fragile time of pregnancy, we gain perspective about how especially difficult it can be for pregnant women of color and those who come from under-resourced and vulnerable communities. I hope you will accept an offer of support to help further uplift Harvest Home’s residents.”

Whoa — there it is spelled out in front of us. From her Oprah Winfrey interview, we learned how “vulnerable” and “fragile” she felt as an expecting woman of color in the palace. While she certainly had everything she needed financially, it was up to her and Harry to bear the weight of feeling unwelcome in the royal family. That delicate state is something Meghan is empathetic to and it’s likely why the couple wanted to make a meaningful donation this Mother’s Day — she’s telling these moms that they are seen and heard.

With her second pregnancy in its final trimester, Harry and Meghan are in a less stressful situation than the first time around. The Duke and Duchess are making clear strides in the United States, so let’s hope the palace can see that there can be several paths to success — as senior royals and as private citizens.

