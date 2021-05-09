Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Shares Emotional Message on First Mother’s Day After Her Tragic Death

While Mother’s Day is about celebrating, many people are having an emotional day because their special person may no longer be here. That sentiment is being felt today as Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, honored the late Glee actress with a beautiful post on Instagram featuring their son, Josey, 5.

The haunting image shows a deliriously happy Rivera smiling directly at the camera while Josey eyes the delicious bowl of ice cream in front of him. It’s a moment in time that captured the joy she had in being a mom — sitting in a diner, baseball cap on, celebrating the simple things in life. Rivera has only been gone 10 months after accidentally drowning during a boat outing with her son last July.

The rawness of Dorsey’s pain is evident in the caption he included in the post. “We can’t say the word happy, but we’ll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy,” he wrote. He’s had to fill the role of both parents while helping Josey through the grief of witnessing the loss of his mom while they were on a solo trip together.

He also gave his son a shout-out in January for being such a beacon of light amid all of the darkness. “This little boy…man…I couldn’t be any prouder of someone,” he posted on Instagram. “At such a young age, he’s endured more than anyone should at 5 years old. Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilance.”

The first Mother’s Day without her must be bittersweet because they realize what they are missing today. Yet Dorsey is doing a great job in honoring his ex’s legacy and remembering what a gift Rivera was to both of their lives.

