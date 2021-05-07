Tom Brady Is Upgrading the Massive Yacht We Saw After the Super Bowl to This $6 Million Model

Tom Brady is leaning into the Florida lifestyle by making sure he has a collection of yachts for every possible occasion. The NFL quarterback already has a 55-foot vessel that he purchased in 2020 for $2 million and showed off during his hilariously drunk Super Bowl boat parade. Now, he’s moving on up to the massive 77-foot Wajer yacht for a cool $6 million.

The sleek and sexy model even has a nickname fit for James Bond: “The World is Not Enough.” We have no idea if Brady has any plans to become an international spy after his football career is over, but he’s got a starter pack ready to go with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, a flair for fashion and his new yacht. Brady shared his love of the ocean and why he wanted to acquire a vessel after his big move down to Florida. “I enjoyed the waters of New England,” he said via satellite at Wajer’s unveiling of the new boat model. “But when we moved to Tampa, with its beautiful bay, I said to myself, ‘I need a boat.’” (See the yacht photos at Forbes or watch the video below.)

Not only is he getting a boat, but he’s also going to be one of the first to receive the luxury model as it rolls off the production line in the Netherlands. Besides the elegant design of the exterior, the interior boasts a master suite fit for an NFL MVP, a junior suite with a queen bed as well as a guest cabin with a double bed and a single bed — plenty of room for his kids, son John Moynahan, 13, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan, and son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8, from his marriage to Bündchen.

The family is likely to spend most of their time outdoors with a sun deck at the bow, comfy sofas, an outdoor dining area and a circular seating section to be able to converse easily with all of their guests. There’s even a Williams 325 Jet Tender for those off-board excursions. Brady is expecting to “spend a lot of time in the Bahamas” with his family, per the Wajer press conference, so get ready for some off-season glamorous shots with gorgeous sunsets on his James Bond yacht.

