Ivanka Trump’s Second Vaccine Selfie Is Getting Another Round of Backlash

Ivanka Trump is finding out the hard way that she isn’t winning with anyone. After posting her second vaccine selfie on Tuesday, she received major criticism from both sides of the political fence. The fact that vaccines are a political issue and one that gets people so heated under the collar is a big problem, and many Americans attribute contentious new attitudes to her father, former President Donald Trump, who spent months of his administration downplaying the pandemic.

Now the Trump family seems to have reversed course and have talked openly about getting vaccinated, which has angered their base of voters. Ivanka could see the range of emotions just by looking at her Twitter feed notifications. The image showed her sitting in a CVS Pharmacy in a crisp white dress with her mask on and hands perfectly folded in her lap while a health care worker inserted the needle. The caption reads, “This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another.”

This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7zcvuiG0a9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 5, 2021

Weeding through the responses to her post is a land mine of opinions and frustrations over how the last year has impacted everyone — whether they believe in COVID-19 or not. One user, who probably didn’t vote for Donald, wrote, “It’s ironic and sad how your father didn’t follow your example. Many lives could have been spared.” Another social media account did offer up faint praise for Ivanka. “Smart move and good for you but this should have been the message from day 1,” they said. “Your father has many many deaths on his shoulders.”

Another user issued a warning to the former White House adviser about her health, writing, “This truly concerns me. The truth about these injections is coming out, and I understand you wish to ‘set an example’ your ultimate health and well-being are in jeopardy.” But maybe, just maybe, Ivanka is posting the photo for those who are nervous or concerned about getting the vaccine — perhaps that is the person she wanted to reach. Amid all of the backlash, one tweet stood out: “I’m still on the fence… seeing you get the vaccine is encouraging to me. Thanks.”

Ivanka has kept a relatively low profile since her father left the White House. It’s been rumored that she’s crafting a new image for herself in hopes of continuing her political career at some point. It’s hard to see if that new messaging is working when there is so much noise to cut through.

