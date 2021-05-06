Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is a Little Man Already in This New 2nd Birthday Photo

Today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex’s son turns 2 years old and we can hardly believe how quickly time has flown since she welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as part of the royal family back in 2019. Since then, Meghan and Harry have withdrawn from the royal family, settled themselves in Montecito, California, and given an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey on how they felt the royals failed to protect both themselves and the future of their child Archie within the family (Meghan also wrote a new children’s book The Bench — never a dull moment!). During that interview, it also came out that a royal had enquired about how dark Archie’s skin would be, which underlined Meghan and Harry’s assertion that they had taken this space from the royals as much for themselves as for the future of their children, whom they simply couldn’t imagine subjecting to such an environment. For Archie’s birthday, the couple released a rare new photo of their boy — excuse us, little man! — holding a bunch of balloons and it’s truly amazing how much he’s grown up in two short years.

The Sussexes shared the new photo of Archie on their Archewell website (see photo HERE), along with a message of gratitude for the well wishes their family received and a call to join the couple in their advocacy work for vaccine equity as a way of marking the occasion.

“We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday,” the statement began. “Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just took on a big engagement as private citizens.

https://t.co/r2kpKp1j1r — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 27, 2021

“We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine,” the message continues. “And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can—if you have the means to do so—to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places…We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.”

If you wanted to make a show of support for Archie and the Sussex family in general today, you’ve now got clear-cut instructions from the Duke and Duchess themselves on what would mean the most to them (donate to Archewell’s partner organization The Vaccine Alliance here). At just 2 years old, Archie’s already helping people gather around a fundraising effort for those in need, and with his parents, we’d expect nothing less.

