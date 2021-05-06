Halle Berry Is Ferociously Sexy in This Leopard-Print Bodysuit & Thigh-High Boots

All eyes on Ms. Halle Berry, please, if you know what’s good for you. After turning heads on the 2021 Oscars red carpet with the debut of an angled bob (oh yeah, and her hunk of a boyfriend, musician Van Hunt), Berry is back to business as usual at home: working out, getting tipsy, and posing around the grounds looking hotter than any earthly being has a right to. Her latest “I’m sexy and I know it” look? A long-sleeved leopard print bodysuit paired with nothing but leopard print thigh-high boots. Because when you’ve got legs for days, the only thing you can do is flaunt it.

“Hitting all the right spots…” Berry captioned this sultry pair of photos in which she’s seen basking in the sun and leaning back against a stone wall in this kittenish ensemble.

While Berry’s 2004 performance in Catwoman might come to mind with these pics, The Weeknd had a different idea — Berry’s role as Sharon Stone in the 1994 The Flintstones movie, in which she rocks some admittedly similar animal-print two-piece outfits. Though Berry IRL doesn’t quite seem as diabolical as her Flintstones counterpart, there’s no denying she was cast as a seductress with looks that kill for a reason, and we bet the gorgeous star could be highly persuasive in this outfit too. She certainly has our attention!

Halle Berry in ‘The Flintstones’ (1994) ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection.

From the red carpet to the open road, Berry is a show-stopper, and this look is just the latest iconic style she’s thrown our way.

