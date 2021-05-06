Caitlyn Jenner Says the Real Problem With California Is Being Exposed to So Many Homeless People

Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor of California is off to a controversial start, which is exactly what you would expect from a state that will likely recall its governor for the second time in 18 years. The former reality show star dug right into a serious issue that is troubling the state right now during an appearance with Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday night: the homeless population.

It’s bound to be a major point of discussion in this year’s possible recall or next year’s regularly scheduled gubernatorial election. The state needs to find a solution to help the unhoused and get them back on their feet, but Jenner had a more elite view of the entire situation. As the interview was conducted from her private airplane hangar in Malibu, the Republican candidate recalled a story of why her hangar neighbor is packing up and moving to Sedona, Arizona. “My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar,” Jenner shared with Hannity. “And I said, ‘Where are you going?’ And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.’ “

Does Jenner realize that if she becomes governor of the state, she will be representing millions of California citizens who will never own a private plane in their lifetime? The tone-deaf angle to her story shows that many politicians come from privileged backgrounds and they’ve lost sight of the real struggles many Americans face. And often, moving isn’t an option for many of the working class — relocating to avoid a social issue doesn’t solve the problem either.

“I don’t want to leave,” she told Hannity. “Either I stay and fight, or I get out of here.” It’s admirable that Jenner wants to be a part of the solution, but campaigning to the one percent won’t get her elected in the far-left-leaning state if she doesn’t rewrite her campaign message to go beyond the country club set.

