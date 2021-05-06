Prince Charles’ Ongoing Anger at Prince Harry Is Reportedly Starting to Frustrate Other Royals

The royal feud has no signs of letting up anytime soon, but it may not be for the reasons that you think. The relentless anger from the palace is reportedly coming from only one source: Prince Charles. After the loss of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth “has enough on her plate,” per an Us Weekly source, and she’s ready to move on beyond the bombshell interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Yet the Prince of Wales is apparently still seething from what he feels is his son’s betrayal of his royal lineage, but the Queen wants him to let it go. “With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth,” a source told Us Weekly. “She feels that he’s putting his pride before the best interest of the monarchy.” The constant headlines about the warring royals have become “drama she can do without.”

Prince William is following Queen Elizabeth’s lead in taking the high road to repair their sibling relationship. The Duke of Cambridge’s small gestures of welcoming Harry back into the family was seen as they left the church after Prince Philip’s funeral. “William wants to be the bigger person and set a precedent,” the insider continued. “He believes that in order to repair damage and destruction from Harry’s interview, the best approach is to keep things civil with his brother rather than fanning the flames and fighting back with a tit-for-tat attitude.”

It’s a mature approach for Prince William given the fact that the brothers were barely on speaking terms a few months ago. The Queen appreciates her grandson “taking the dignified approach” unlike her son, who continues to hold a grudge “for dragging his name through the mud.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit was a little messy, they continue to hold true to their wish of becoming financially independent of the palace. Prince Charles needs to realize that life as a senior royal isn’t for everyone and Prince Harry had to break free to protect his growing family. He doesn’t have to love how his son handled the situation, but now it’s time to squash the royal feud.

