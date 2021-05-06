Bill Gates’ Chinese Interpreter Is Being Accused of Breaking Up His Marriage With Melinda Gates

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ carefully crafted statement on the end of their marriage made a few key points clear, but left the public utterly without clues on what might have prompted the dissolution of their relationship after 27 years and raising three kids together. In that vacuum, rumors have begun to flow, as they always do about high-profile splits, and one colleague of Bill Gates’ has found herself in the crosshairs: Chinese interpreter Zhe “Shelly” Wang, who has worked for The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2015. While it’s unclear exactly where the rumors started, at least one popular tweet alleging a romantic relationship between Wang and Bill Gates can be found, and the rumors that Wang was the reason for his split from Melinda grew to the extent that she allegedly issued a public response on Chinese social media platform Weibo, per Page Six.

Related story Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

According to the outlet, Wang allegedly wrote the following message on Weibo: “I thought that the rumors would go away by themselves, but I did not expect the rumors to become more and more crazily spread. How many books can I read, so why spend time on the unfounded rumors? I would like to thank everyone for their concern and help in dispelling the rumors through private messages in the past 24 hours.”

Bill Gates' unusually close relationship with ex Ann Winblad is facing new scrutiny amid his divorce from Melinda Gates. https://t.co/McDYRipcEw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 4, 2021

Wang also currently works as an interpreter at Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management, and has previously worked at TED Conferences and the Monterey Institute of International Studies. While Bill and Melinda never alluded to a specific reason behind their split, everything so far has indicated that it has been amicable and well planned — including Bill’s transfer of $1.8 billion in stocks to Melinda’s name the day she filed for divorce.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” Bill and Melinda shared on Monday. “We continue to share a belief in that mission, and will continue our work together at the foundation, but no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

