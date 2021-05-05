Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Long History As Friends Means They’re Way More Serious Than We Realized

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are wasting no time in thinking about forever together. The PDA-heavy couple is reportedly planning “their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married.” That’s quite a big step since they only began dating in January.

But the duo isn’t letting the short amount of time they’ve been dating deter them. “They’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Plus, Barker has the mom-ager Kris Jenner seal of approval because “Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis.”

It also helps that Kourtney’s three kids, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, from her relationship with Scott Disick, and his children, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler, get along well. It seems to be a match made in heaven for these two, who can’t keep their hands off of each other. We’ve all seen those Instagram photos of Kourtney with her legs wrapped around Travis’ waist as they embrace passionately — they are in L-O-V-E.

We’re wondering if this possible wedding news has put Kris into a total planning frenzy. Will it be a Hidden Hills or a Palm Springs wedding? Will the pandemic allow them to invite hundreds of their A-list friends? When the Kardashians have a party they go big — and a wedding would be no exception.

No matter what happens, it’s nice to see Kourtney so happy with the Blink-182 drummer. Her on-again, off-again relationship with Scott was torturous at times because he struggled with sobriety and infidelity. Their tumultuous partnership was captured for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian cameras, so even viewers wanted something better for Kourtney by the time they split for good. With Scott enjoying his super young girlfriends, it’s Kourtney’s time to shine with Travis, who looks ecstatic to be in her company.

