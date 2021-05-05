Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli Were Seen at This Luxurious Resort Days After His Prison Sentence Ended

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli are both settling into life post-prison and they decided the best place to relax was at “one of the most exclusive country clubs in the world.” Given the fact that much of their college admissions scandal revolved around white privilege, heading to The Madison Club in La Quinta, California might not have been the best PR move for them.

Understandably, they would want the utmost privacy since they went on holiday only days after Gianulli was released from home confinement after his prison sentence, but maybe they could have found a place a little less swanky? “It was the perfect high-end place for them to reconnect after such a long time apart,” a source told The Sun. While they obviously can afford a five-star resort, the public perception of vacationing in such an elite spot only makes it feel like they learned nothing during their time behind bars.

But maybe we knew this all along? Sources close to the former Fuller House star mentioned to People that after Gianulli was released from prison, she was going to put her efforts back into her acting career. “She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” the insider said. “She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies.”

Her fashion designer husband didn’t sound like he’d necessarily turned over a new leaf either. He filed an emergency motion in mid-January asking to spend his remaining prison time at home after complaining about solitary confinement due to COVID-19 quarantine procedures. The judge denied his motion and Gianulli didn’t get any special treatment behind bars.

With the couple reportedly looking at property to buy in Idaho away from the paparazzi in Los Angeles, per US Weekly, they may be plotting a slow, but measured, return to public life. We are just waiting for the sit-down interview where they reveal the reasons why they chose to use college admissions mastermind Rick Singer in the first place — their fortune and fame were enough to get their daughters into the University of Southern California without his side door practices.

