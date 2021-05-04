Janet Jackson Shared This Sweet Rare Family Photo For Mom Katherine Jackson’s Birthday

Janet Jackson is honoring her mother, Katherine Jackson, on her 91st birthday with a rare, but super sweet, photo. It honestly melted our hearts just seeing the love between a mother and a daughter — you can feel the joy radiating from their eyes in the throwback photo.

Janet posted a black-and-white image of her as a young girl leaning against her mom’s bosom as they cozy up together on the couch. Katherine looks off into the distance with a content smile while Janet looks directly at the camera with a mischievous grin. “Sending so much luv to my beautiful mother today 🤍🤗😘 91 years strong 🙏🏽,” she captioned the photo.

The matriarch of the musical family gave birth to 10 children with the late Joe Jackson. The family’s story from modest beginnings in Gary, Indiana took them to great heights and tragedy in Hollywood, where most of her children became superstars in the entertainment industry. After the passing of her second youngest son, Michael, in 2009, she and grandson, T.J., took on the role of caregiver of his three children, Prince, Paris and Bigi (formerly Blanket) at the age of 79.

Even though life was often hard for the Jackson family with their allegedly abusive father, they remain a close unit with Janet often sharing old memories with her fans. She’s posted photos of older brothers Randy and Jermaine while often sending them love and birthday wishes. Their sibling bond remains strong because they are survivors of a childhood few would ever understand.

It’s also wonderful to see that Katherine has taken a step back from the limelight and enjoying her senior years away from the chaos that ensued after Michael’s death. She handed over full-time guardianship of Bigi to T.J. in 2017 so she could relish in her role as grandma. Happy Birthday, Katherine!

