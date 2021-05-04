Channing Tatum Gets Candid About the Work That Goes Into All His Steamy Nude Scenes

Channing Tatum is by far one of the sexiest dads alive. Yes, he’s very fit — but he’s also honest and open on his fears about raising his daughter, and he’s even written a children’s book, which makes him all the sexier. While we’re super attracted to Tatum’s sweet side, there’s no denying that he is totally in shape too (especially for a busy dad!), but his motivation for working out may surprise you.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tatum voiced why exactly he stays just so fit, and it wasn’t the answer we were expecting. “As someone who works out for a job, I promise you I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies mostly,” he admitted.

We never thought of working out as a job, but for an actor like Tatum who’s constantly shirtless in films, it makes sense that he wants to stay looking his best — and yeah, that it’s kind of his job to deliver the body we’d expect of, say, a male stripper à la Magic Mike. We can only imagine just how intense his workout routine must be to deliver abs like those…

Tatum went on to share his appreciation for people who work normal 9-5 jobs that still make time to work out. “I can’t imagine people who have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, and where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?”

Tatum, let us be the ones to tell you: it’s definitely not easy. Self-care is more important now than ever, and we’re glad that a certain easy-on-the-eyes Tatum gets it, even if he’s not in the same boat. We’ll just take this confession from the dad of one to mean he doesn’t plan to stop stripping down in his movies anytime soon — phew!

