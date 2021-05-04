Ben Affleck Allegedly Sent This Unbelievable Video to One Woman Who Unmatched Him on a Dating App

Okay, we’ve all been there on a dating app where you see a profile and just feel like it’s too good to be true. One woman lived a way-too-real version of this and reportedly came across Ben Affleck on the famous celebrity dating app Raya, and honestly, we aren’t sure what we would do in that situation. Author and actress Nivine Jay took to TikTok to detail her hilariously tragic experience allegedly matching with Affleck on the app, and her story ends with getting a personal message that she claims is from Affleck himself that perfectly matches the energy he exudes in every meme of him barely holding on to his Dunkin’ Donuts order.

Jay posted the video of Affleck that she claims he sent her after she matched with him on Raya along with this caption (see video here): “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.” But wait, it gets funnier. In the attached video, a man who appears to be Affleck is seen saying: “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me!”

We are not surprised at all to see that that TikTok went viral, with more than 4 million views to date, and Affleck’s energy (or this Affleck lookalike’s energy) is completely cracking us up. Honestly, we would all freak out if we had missed an opportunity like a chance at going on a date with Affleck himself…though, if that video is legit, it doesn’t seem like Jay’s flirtation was totally a lost cause.

From his recent hangouts with Jennifer Lopez to new reports of him on dating apps, Affleck seems to be living his best life post-Ana De Armas breakup and we couldn’t be happier for him.

Affleck’s representative did not respond to SheKnows’ request for comment.

