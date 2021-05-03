Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates are ending their marriage after 27 years and raising three kids together. The billionaire software developer announced the end of their long union in a statement on Twitter declaring their intent to continue working on The Gates Foundation, their joint nonprofit, together, but stating that they would no longer be continuing their marriage.

While the Gates’ statement asks for privacy in this time, their shocking split will undoubtedly be all the more monitored for the massive wealth at stake in the divorce. As the world’s second-richest man with an estimated net worth of $129 billion, per Forbes‘ 2020 valuation, Bill Gates will have many eyes on his divorce proceedings as assets are divided between the exes and the circumstances of their separation become clear.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” the Gates’ statement read. “We continue to share a belief in that mission, and will continue our work together at the foundation, but no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

We wish them all the luck in the world as they navigate this next chapter and we’ll be watching with more than a little curiosity to see where their paths may take them next.

