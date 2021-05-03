Tristan Thompson’s Accuser Has Gone Too Far Sharing These Messages Allegedly From Khloé Kardashian

Okay, now we’re annoyed. Sydney Chase, the woman who claimed a few weeks ago that she had been hooking up with Tristan Thompson on a podcast, then provided further information on the timeline of their relationship and the specific claims he’d made that he was single, took to her Instagram Story to share even more information about her alleged involvement in Thompson’s life — this time via a screenshot that showed messages allegedly from Khloé Kardashian asking to talk. While Chase deleted the photos off her social media page soon after posting, the decision to post at all has made a painful situation even worse, whether or not the photo or the messages it claimed to show were legit. We’re definitely not about blaming other women for men’s bad behavior (read: Thompson’s bad behavior), but Chase posting this screenshot had nothing to do with calling out Thompson and everything to do with putting someone already in a bad situation down even further. Thank you, next, Ms. Chase!

Related story All the Celebrities Who Were Unfaithful to Their Partners & Admitted It

Per the photo obtained by The Shade Room, Chase shared a story of her notifications screen, which included two Instagram messages that appeared to be from the handle @khloekardashian. “Hey Sydney, this is Khloé,” one message began (Chase obscured the rest of the message).

“I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential,” the second message allegedly from Kardashian read.

It’s easy to condemn the idea of Chase falsifying screenshots and posting them in the hopes of garnering further attention on her social media page, and equally easy to condemn the idea of her receiving these real messages and choosing to post them all the same. Either way, we can’t imagine what Chase was thinking — except that she hoped to catch people’s attention. At a moment when Kardashian’s already so vulnerable, we wish she had held off.

SheKnows has reached out to Khloé Kardashian’s representative for further comment.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

