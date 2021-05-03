Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Looks So Much Like Her Late Mom in These New Photos

14-year-old Dannielynn Birkhead is the spitting image of her late mother Anna Nicole Smith — and these days, it’s easier to see than ever. Birkhead has long seemed to be following in her mom’s modeling footsteps, even posing for Guess at a very young age. And these latest photos from the Kentucky Derby with her father, Larry Birkhead, show just how much Dannielynn resembles her late mother as she grows into a teen. It’s like the older she gets, the more she looks like her beautiful mama.

Dad Larry shared the photos on Instagram, writing: “It’s that time of year again. The @kentuckyderby weekend is here! Even though our favorite event The Barnstable-Brown Party won’t be back until next year, we decided to head out on this beautiful day to Churchill Downs racetrack in preparation for The Kentucky Derby.”

He went on to share details on Dannielynn’s outfit choice: “Dannielynn ‘finished first’ in her @jovanifashions pant suit and a beautiful white flowered fascinator. She said she wanted to wear something entirely different than she had in the past. I guess that means no more ‘little girl’ dresses??”

One thing definitely seems clear here — Larry is one proud and supportive dad. It looks like the Kentucky Derby is a long family tradition and these two are proudly carrying it on. We can only imagine how hard it must be growing up without a mother, and we’re so happy to see that this dad and daughter bond remains close.

