Vanessa Bryant is Honoring Her Late Daughter Gianna in This Special Way

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating her late daughter Gianna’s 15th birthday in such a special way. More than a year after basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Gianna, and seven other people lost their lives in a devasting helicopter crash, Vanessa has announced the launch of a clothing line in honor of her baby girl called Mambacita — a nickname Vanessa affectionately calls her daughter. The new collection is in collaboration with Dannijo and has 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which aims to empower young girls and provide opportunities to underserved athletes. Vanessa shared the news on her latest Instagram post alongside an emotional tribute for Gigi.

“Today is my Baby’s Birthday,” wrote Vanessa (see the full post here). “When I thought about how best to celebrate Gianna’s birthday with so many who loved her, I knew it had to be a combination of sharing her bright and fun personality with her sense of purpose and passion that would help make a difference in this world.”

“Gianna was kind, energetic, a leader, and had so much MAMBACITA swag,” Vanessa said of her daughter, adding, “When I thought about who would help me capture her laid back yet girly-edge, I thought of female-owned @DANNIJO. Two fun-loving sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped on the opportunity to celebrate Gigi’s birthday with us, completely pro-bono.”

The limited-edition apparel collection features a range of tie-dye sweatshirts, sweatpants, and face masks that include multiple nods to Gigi, including a No. 2 design in honor of Gianna’s jersey number. Of the collection, Vanessa explained in her post what she believed her daughter “would love most” about the line, which is the charitable impact.

“Gigi was especially motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports, and it’s fitting that this capsule represents her values,” Vanessa wrote.

The mom concluded her post by thanking everyone who made the fundraiser possible. She added: “Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GIGI!!!! ❤️.”

It’s beautiful to see Gianna be honored in this way and the impact her and Kobe’s passion continues to have on female athletes. Gianna’s love for basketball will forever live on, and her family will make sure of it. Happy Birthday, sweet Gigi!

