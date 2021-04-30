Justin Theroux Admits His Marriage to Jennifer Aniston Brought Up Personal Frustrations

If there is one thing that Justin Theroux prides himself on, it’s his art. Whether it’s his work as an actor, a screenwriter, or an art collector — he’s serious about his career. That all changed when he married one of Hollywood’s most famous faces in 2015: Jennifer Aniston. He discovered that the media and fans were more interested in hearing about his life as Mr. Jennifer Aniston than what he was creating as an artist.

“In ideal circumstances, you’re known for what you do, or for the contributions you make in the arts, literature, movies, whatever. Even if it’s a negative review, OK — that’s fair play,” he says in a new Rolling Stone interview. “But there are people who are only curious about the private lives of other people, and… I think the best thing to do is to train your eyes away from it.”

The Mosquito Coast actor elaborates on the idea that the press narrative “creates a preconceived notion of who you are that’s inaccurate,” which he found “frustrating.” This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this story about his time with Aniston. Last week, he spoke with the Today Show about taking advice from friend Jason Bateman about not buying into the soap opera the media creates for you because you start believing you are that fictional character. Theroux made sure to listen to The Ozark star’s words of wisdom because it’s “the only way you can sort of keep sane” with the constant press attention.

While Theroux, nor Aniston, have revealed the real reasons for divorcing, they have maintained a friendly relationship as exes. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard,” Theroux shared with Esquire. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

While we may never know the truth behind their split, Theroux is making it clear he wants to be known for his work — and not the woman he is married to.

