Caitríona Balfe’s New Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Sam Heughan Captures Their Dynamic So Well

ICYMI: Outlander star Sam Heughan turned 41 today and people have been bouncing off the walls to celebrate the birthday boy in his full glory. Of all the wishes he received, one tribute stood out from the rest, and it was none other than from his co-star Caitríona Balfe. The actress took to Twitter to celebrate her “work hubby” and left fans absolutely thrilled. We’ve always loved the chemistry Balfe and Heughan have had on-screen, but Balfe’s latest tweet proves what we hoped was true: the two are total BFFs off-screen, too.

“Happy happy birthday to this legend of a man… May this year bring you all the health, happiness and success you deserve,” Balfe tweeted, adding, “Honoured to know you and so grateful I was lucky enough to get you as my work hubby … Much love Hoooohan xxxx.” OK, how cute is that nickname Balfe has created for Heughan?! Don’t mind us, we’ll only be referring to Heughan as Hoooohan going forward.

Alongside the heartwarming tweet, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Heughan watching soccer on his phone with his bloody leg on full display. By the unbothered look on Heughan’s face, we’re going to go ahead and assume that his gnarly leg cut was the result of careful makeup special effects and not an actual injury.

While she forgot to tag him the first time around, Balfe quickly fixed the problem and quoted her original post. In response, Heughan replied, “Thanks Balfe!!! Love ya!xx.”

In addition to Balfe’s second birthday tribute on Instagram, the work couple’s TV daughter, Sophie Skelton, shared a post of her own in honor of Heughan — making the birthday celebrations a fun family affair. Yep, we’ll be waiting for an invite to the group chat.

“Let’s dance like it’s @samheughan ‘s birthday !!!! 😜 Big love, Big Ginge. Hope your day is as epic as you are 🤍🥳🎉🎉🎉,” Skelton wrote.

Honestly, these three look like an absolute blast to be on set with and we can only imagine the shenanigans Balfe, Heughan, and Skelton all get into. Happy Birthday, Sam!

