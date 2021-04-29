Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Indicated That Things With William & Kate Aren’t As Bad As We Thought

For many royal fans, the day has been full of wishing a happy ten-year anniversary to Kate Middleton and Prince William. There’s been no shortage of sweet clips and photos of the couple, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge even shared a never-before-seen video of themselves with their three children: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on their Instagram page. The happy milestone is one Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made an effort to celebrate as well as ET has shared the Sussexes reached out to Kate and William in private — a good sign that the relationship between the fab four is on the mend.

While no details were given as to how Meghan and Prince Harry “privately congratulated” William and Kate (for all we know, they could have hopped on a Zoom chat) this marks the first time that Meghan has spoken to the royal family since the bombshell interview with Oprah. As you may recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were met with an icy front after the interview aired, and not one royal family member picked up the phone after to try and smooth things over.

Things are tense between Prince William, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry. 😬https://t.co/0kXXFKJuYi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 21, 2021

Moreover, Prince Harry’s reunion with his brother that so many fans were anxiously awaiting didn’t exactly go as planned. Although Kate, William, and Harry were all spotted chatting after Prince Phillip’s funeral — it quickly became clear that there was a lot more work that needed to be done on behalf of all parties. Nevertheless, if Prince Harry having a somewhat amicable chat with William and Kate was a small but positive step in the right direction; we’re willing to bet that Harry and Meghan wishing the two a happy anniversary meant a lot.

Harry was there at the very start of William’s relationship with his wife, and now — a decade later — so much has changed. We’re hoping that the same courtesy is extended to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when their anniversary rolls around this upcoming month.

