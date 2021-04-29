Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Dropped So Much Rare Footage of Their Kids Out Playing Together

In the decade-long marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William, we’ve seen the two grow into phenomenal parents to their three children: Prince George, Prince Louis, and their daughter Princess Charlotte. It’s no secret to anyone — royal fan or not — that the two are absolutely enamored by their crew of little ones, and it’s been so lovely to see them become the sweet family we know and love. In celebration of their anniversary today, the royal couple took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen video of themselves with their three kids playing on the beach, and it’s a nice change of pace to see them behaving like a normal family as opposed to attending their usual family black-tie events.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” wrote the Kensington Royal account (see the new footage here). “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.” The caption was signed with Kate and William’s initials: “W&C.” Yep, if your hearts just exploded at all of those adorable clips of Prince George, you’re certainly not alone.

It’s so nice to see the Duchess act like a regular mom and chase her kids on the beach. Of course, Prince William got in on the fun family activities and could be seen smiling from ear to ear as he chased Princess Charlotte among the trees.

Watching Kate and William roasting marshmallows over a campfire with their kids (and their new black cocker spaniel puppy), we couldn’t help but be in awe about the amazing family and life they’ve created together over the years.

