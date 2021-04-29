VP Kamala Harris’ Husband Doug Emhoff Signed This Message to His Wife During President Biden’s Speech

Vice President Kamala Harris is a lucky woman to have such a supportive husband in Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. We can’t get enough of his professions of love for his wife during President Biden’s speech on Wednesday night. The enthusiasm has us cheering on their relationship each time we watch the video.

How could you not adore Emhoff sitting in the House of Representatives chamber — masked up, socially distanced from everyone and wearing a dapper blue suit? He catches Harris’ eye and starts to animatedly wave at her with a crinkle in his eye as he smiles under his mask. If that wasn’t enough, the lawyer then blows her 10 air kisses, taps his hand over his heart several times and gives a final wave as he settles back into his seat.

The Twitter user, who posted the video clip, shared a sentiment that many of us are probably feeling right now. They wrote, “My new standard for men I potentially date is ‘Will you publicly support me as much as Doug Emhoff supports Kamala Harris.'” We have to remember he is the first man to ever hold the title of Second Gentleman in history, so he’s setting the bar for future husbands who find themselves married to the Vice President (or President) of the United States.

Emhoff is proving that he can take a secondary role in his wife’s career and make sure she’s getting the deserved time in the spotlight. It’s a role women have taken on for centuries, so it’s wonderful to see him be Harris’ biggest cheerleader in a job that comes with a lot of opportunities, but also a lot stress. He left his job at a law firm to avoid any potential political conflicts of interest and has stepped up to teach at Georgetown University Law Center.

And as a father of two kids, daughter Ella, 21, and son Cole, 26, from his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff, he wants to be a role model to them. “I want [my kids] to grow up in a world where it isn’t news that a loving partner— of any gender — supports them in everything they do,” he said in an article for GQ. He understands this job is a team effort and that Harris needs the full family’s support for her to do the best job possible. For Emhoff, it looks like he fits right in as Second Gentleman and he’s ready to shower his wife with love and air kisses any time she needs it.

