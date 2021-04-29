Jessica Alba Is Absolutely Stunning in This Beaming Family Photo With Her Lookalike Kids

When it comes to sharing her family on the ‘gram, Jessica Alba is one of the celebs who — more often than not — keeps that side of her life private. The celeb mama will, however, break her rule every once in a while when a special occasion comes around. The last time we caught glimpse of Alba and her husband, Cash Warren’s, kiddos all together was when they celebrated Easter. And now in honor of her 40th birthday, Alba took to Instagram to share a group pic of her and her hubby with their three kids: Honor Marie, Hayes, and Haven Garner. Check out the sweet photo below:

“My heart is full of hope,” Alba captioned her post, adding: “and everything I do in life is for you #myfamily #thisis40.” Who else just audibly ‘awww’ed’?! We love seeing pictures like these where everyone is smiling from ear to ear.

40, never looked so good! Alba looks incredible as she poses in the center of the photo and is surrounded by her husband and the rest of her little ones. Can we take a moment to talk about how much Honor and her mother look alike?! They’re basically twins.

The family of five looks so sweet and it’s clear they made Alba’s birthday absolutely memorable. In addition to the family snap, Alba also shared a fun reel on her Instagram page that showed how the family celebrated the special day.

Alba celebrated with her family in an adorable outdoor birthday bash that featured the cutest string of pink-and-gold decorations and yummy-looking cupcakes. Plus, Alba looked nothing short of radiant with her sweet birthday hat atop her head.

With someone who works as hard as Alba, we’re glad to see she’s enjoying moments like these. Happy birthday, Jessica Alba!

