Kate Middleton Has Some Stunning New Honey-Blond Highlights in These Anniversary Photos

It’s hard to believe that a decade has gone by since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in front of the entire world. The royal family has been through a lot in these 10 years, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have created a beautiful family with sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 3, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5. In honor of their tin anniversary, the couple released new photos — and we are loving Kate’s new hair.

Let’s get right to it — Kate has always had great hair: shiny, thick and full of body. The Duchess of Cambridge signature blowout is something we’ve come to expect at major appearances, where the soft waves gently frame her face, but she doesn’t play with the color of her hair as much. So it was a welcome surprise to see those honey-blond highlights in her new anniversary images (see photos here).

She’s the focus of the picture shared by their official Instagram account as Prince William lovingly gazes at her. The contrast between her soft blue dress and her new hair color is stunning — it adds a soft blush to her cheeks and makes her eyes pop. It’s the perfect sun-kissed look as we put the dreary days of winter behind us and look ahead to the warm days of the summer ahead.

The second photo, taken by Chris Floyd, gives us an even better look at those caramel highlights as the light bounces off her shiny tresses while Kate snuggles into William. We have a feeling these photos are going to be brought into a few salons this spring with people asking for those same honey hues.

The couple looks so happy to be celebrating a milestone anniversary together as they fondly remember their big day at Westminster Abbey. With three adorable children (and a new black cocker spaniel puppy) added to the mix, they are living their best lives right now.

