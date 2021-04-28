How to Watch the New Episodes of Looney Tunes For Free

Looney Tunes fans, you’re in for a treat — there are 10 brand-new episodes of the classic cartoon show hitting HBO Max on April 29. Your old friends Tweety, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, and more are back with new adventures, and you can watch them all for free as soon as they’re available on the streaming service.

Per AWN, these new episodes will chronicle when “Bugs’ relaxing afternoon is interrupted by a hungry Puma looking for a “hare-y” snack” as well as when “Daffy meets his match with an office photocopier; helps Porky find his keys; and offers legal advice to Elmer Fudd.” Taz, Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote, and Road Runner will all also make an appearance.

How to Watch New Looney Tunes Episodes

So, how to watch? All you need is an HBO Max subscription, which currently offers a 7-day free trial period during which you can test out its offerings. After that, it’s $14.99 per month.

Buzzfeed reported that the new episodes will include way-back fan favorite characters like Petunia Pig and The Gremlin — so this is truly a can’t-miss for fans of the original cartoon.

