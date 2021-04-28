Will Smith’s 20-Year-Old Daughter Willow Smith Is So Gorgeous & Grown Up in Her New Music Video

Willow Smith’s latest musical era is here to make you whip your hair back and forth (sorry, we couldn’t resist). When the 20-year-old daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first came onto the music scene, she made her debut with the iconic song, “Whip My Hair.” Now, more than a decade later, Willow has launched a new sound in her new track titled, “Transparent Soul” and we’re already obsessed with it. In “Transparent Soul,” Willow fully lets her pop-punk/alt-rock side let loose — a drastic (but so delightful) change from her typical ethereal R&B sound. Willow made sure her entrance to the genre was solid, and she tapped Blink-182’s Travis Barker to rock out on drums. TBH it’s everything we never knew we needed from the singer. Willow is back, and she’s about to shake up the music world.

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time (during the first couple months of quarantine),” she says in a release, per Complex. “It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre.” Honestly, by the confident way Willow belts the lyrics and dances along, we never would have guessed she was once insecure about her venture into pop-punk music.

“I don’t fuckin’ know if it’s a lie or it’s a fact/ All your little fake friends will sell your secrets for some cash/Smile in my face then put your cig out on my back,” Willow sings while she plays guitar. Her collab with Barker is legendary in itself, but watching Willow’s edge as she flips off the camera only makes us feel happy to see how much she’s grown into a mature artist in her own right.

Willow’s mom Jada had a metal-band stint of her own, as the lead singer in Wicked Wisdom, so it makes total sense that Willow might have wanted to try her hand at the sound herself. Whatever genre or sound is next for Willow, one thing is clear: she’s going to absolutely rock it, every time.

