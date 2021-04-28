These Photos of Kim Kardashian Out Partying With the Beckhams Show What ‘Back to Normal’ Looks Like For Celebs

Kim Kardashian is back on the party scene amid her divorce from Kanye West as she celebrated Victoria Beckham’s birthday at The Goodtime Hotel In Miami Beach, Florida last week. The newly released photos show the entrepreneur accompanied by her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd and BFF Jonathan Cheban while mixing it up with an international crowd that included Victoria’s husband David Beckham, Pharrell, Maluma, and more.

Related story These Photos of Adele At an Oscars Afterparty Suggest She Likes Life Out of the Spotlight

Kardashian posted a few images from the night and she looks amazing in a short green wrap dress with gold gladiator heels.(See the Instagram photos with the Beckhams and Pharrell here.) She captioned the carousel of photos, “Back like we never left 👯‍♂️.” Not only was it one of her first big nights out on the town after all of the divorce news, but it’s also one of the first big celebrity parties we’ve seen photographed since the pandemic. The crowd at the birthday party was all maskless and crowded together like it was 2019 — and of course, Florida no longer has a mask mandate — but everyone has a different view of the current state of the pandemic.

Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian MEGA.

David Grutman, Kim Kardashian, Jonathan Cheban MEGA.

With the SKIMS founder hitting the party scene again, it makes it feel like it’s 15 years ago when she first became a public figure. She was Paris Hilton’s stylist and soon, a sex tape would hit the internet making her famous for being famous. But Kardashian has proven many people wrong by turning her fame into a billion-dollar empire while still maintaining her close family unit. Most of her travel and public events have been family or work-related, so it’s fun to see her having a night to herself.

She’s also keeping good company with the Beckhams and Pharrell, who all kept it super chic in black and white — only Kardashian sported a pop of color. She knows how to subtly be the center of attention at someone else’s birthday party. We can’t wait to see what this next post-Kanye stage brings to her life, it might just be a fun throwback to her early days on the paparazzi scene.

Before you go, click here to check out the highest paid celebrity women today.

