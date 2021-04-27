Mark Consuelos Threw Kelly Ripa’s Wedding Ring Out a Window in a Moment of Marriage Regret

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married for quite some time — nearly 25 years to be exact. We still can’t get over the fact that they met on the set of All My Children (how cute is that?), but no matter how charmed they seem, this marriage has had its ups and downs like any other. Though you’d never know it from Ripa’s sweet birthday posts and husband appreciation pictures, there was actually a time they both struggled a lot — so much so that Consuelos actually threw her wedding ring out a window, Ripa shares in a new podcast interview. Yes, you read that correctly.

On podcast Double Date hosted by Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue, Ripa detailed what led up to this dramatic moment: “When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it and he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window. And then he turned around and I said, ‘I’m still here.’”

“I really thought in that moment he thought I would just vanish or evaporate,” Ripa continued. “And I was like ‘now what?’ And I think it was this moment of, ‘oh my god, she is still here, and I just did that horrible thing, and she’s still here and she doesn’t really seem that rattled, right? It was a big bold move and I think he was—”

“25 years old,” Consuelos chimed in.

Consuelos and Ripa married on May 1, 1996, when both were only 25 years old, and it sounds like this moment of conflict hit soon after the wedding. Luckily, 25 years later, we can see that Ripa and Consuelos made it through to the other side.

“I looked at him and said I get it, I’m young and married too, I’m scared too, I get it,” Ripa continued. “This is forever, I’m with you. Now we have to go find that ring.”

We were seriously shocked when we heard these two had had such a rough patch, and we’re glad they worked through it, because they’re definitely one of the celebrity couples we look up to most. Hearing that everything hasn’t always been perfect in their marriage is a good reminder that no matter how perfect a marriage may seem, every couple has its hardships.

