These New Reports of Tristan Thompson Once Again Cheating on Khloé Kardashian Are So Disappointing

Tristan Thompson, how dare you! I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration — but if so, it’s only because Thompson has disappointed us so many times before. We absolutely hate to tell you this, but new reports have emerged of Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with model Sydney Chase, who went on the No Jumper podcast with the three other “Blackout Girls” and wound up claiming that she’d been hooking up with Thompson earlier this year even as Kardashian publicly confirmed to the world that they’d reunited. After Thompson first cheated on Kardashian while she was about to go into labor with their daughter True, and then again with Kylie Jenner BFF Jordyn Woods, we had hoped and prayed that this wouldn’t happen again (after of course hoping and praying that Kardashian wouldn’t take him back, which didn’t really pan out). As Chase’s story starts to make the internet rounds, it looks like Kardashian is in for more public heartbreak and we’re angry all over again that he would put her in this position.

Adam22 spoke with Blackout Girls Hayden Reilly, Richelle Vega, Erika Perry, and Chase about a range of topics including their sex lives and current hookups, at which point Chase was first asked about NBA player, in rather frank terms: “How was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?”

While Chase didn’t seem overwhelmingly eager to respond, she did, claiming: ““It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good” and adding that she had been told by the athlete himself that he was a single man at the time of their involvement.

“I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore,” Chase contends. “It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off.”

Chase says she and Thompson “talked and hung out” multiple times — meanwhile, Thompson and Kardashian’s reunion is currently playing out on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, filmed between July 2020 and January 2021 and airing now. While Thompson and Kardashian have always tried to put on a united front for their daughter True, it seemed clear the co-parents were turning into something more this past year as their social media hinted at increasing intimacy and teasers from the show even saw Kardashian planning out a sibling for True with her ex.

If these reports are true, they are devastating — and no less so for not being the first of their kind with regard to Thompson. It takes huge courage to become vulnerable again after a breach in trust like Thompson’s multiple infidelities, and Kardashian has always done her best to keep their family close. If she finds that her trust has been broken once again, she deserves to mourn this hope for reconciliation too.

