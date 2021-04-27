Kourtney Kardashian’s New NSFW Nearly-Naked Photo With Travis Barker Will Make You Blush

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who made their relationship Instagram official back in February, are not shying away from showing the public just how in love they are. We are happy for them both and it’s refreshing to see a celebrity couple just so open with the public…maybe even a little too open at times. We definitely cannot deny that these two are very comfortable with one another. After that thumb-sucking video Barker posted and Kardashian’s rough sex poll, we really thought that we had seen the end of their PDA. Oh boy, were we wrong. Kardashian’s latest nearly-naked Instagram may shock some as she wraps her arms and legs around boyfriend Barker and leaves very little to the imagination.

Kardashian captioned the Instagram picture “Just Like Heaven.” What surprised us was that Kardashian herself shared the photo, as most of their affectionate pictures have been posted by Barker. He did make sure to throw her some support in the comment section, writing “🖤 EVERYTHING.”

The reality star and rocker’s relationship seems to be polarizing to fans so far, as some love it and others seem to really miss Scott Disick — whose reaction to this pic must have been quite something, by the way. Hey, that’s the mother of his children rocking a string bikini and matching her tan to this epic desert view: he should be proud.

These two never cease to surprise us, and while we’ll have to wait for their next post to see what these two love birds are up to, we have a feeling it’ll be pretty adventurous.

